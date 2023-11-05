With the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is Jonnu Smith a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we dissect the odds and numbers to determine how well this matchup stacks up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jonnu Smith score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Smith has chipped in with 29 receptions for 322 yards and one TD. He's been targeted 36 times, producing 40.3 yards per game.

Smith has had a touchdown catch in one of seven games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Packers 6 4 47 0 Week 3 @Lions 8 5 37 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 6 6 95 0 Week 5 Texans 7 6 67 0 Week 6 Commanders 5 4 36 1 Week 7 @Buccaneers 3 3 27 0 Week 8 @Titans 1 1 13 0

