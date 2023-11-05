The Atlanta Falcons and the Minnesota Vikings are set to meet in a Week 9 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Van Jefferson hit paydirt in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent numbers and trends.

Will Van Jefferson score a touchdown against the Vikings?

Odds to score a TD this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a TD)

Jefferson's 12 catches (24 targets) have netted him 137 yards (19.6 per game).

Having played seven games this season, Jefferson has not had a TD reception.

Van Jefferson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 5 4 24 0 Week 2 49ers 4 1 9 0 Week 3 @Bengals 3 1 46 0 Week 4 @Colts 3 2 29 0 Week 6 Commanders 2 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 2 1 5 0 Week 8 @Titans 5 3 24 0

