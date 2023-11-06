How to Watch Alabama vs. Morehead State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The No. 24 Alabama Crimson Tide (0-0) play the Morehead State Eagles (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023 on SEC Network+.
Alabama vs. Morehead State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama Stats Insights
- Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 44.2% shooting percentage from the field, which was 0.4% higher than the 43.8% of shots the Eagles' opponents made.
- Alabama went 17-1 when it shot better than 43.8% from the field.
- The Crimson Tide were the top rebounding team in college basketball, and the Eagles finished 134th.
- Last year, the Crimson Tide scored 81.8 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles allowed.
- When Alabama totaled more than 66.6 points last season, it went 24-3.
Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Alabama fared better at home last season, scoring 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game when playing on the road.
- The Crimson Tide ceded 65.0 points per game last season at home, which was 4.0 fewer points than they allowed on the road (69.0).
- In terms of three-pointers, Alabama performed better in home games last season, sinking 11.1 threes per game with a 35.1% three-point percentage, compared to 8.7 threes per game and a 31.1% three-point percentage in away games.
Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Indiana State
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|South Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
