The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Alabama State Stats Insights

The Hornets shot 37.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.

Alabama State put together a 5-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.

The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.

The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.

Alabama State put together a 5-3 record last season in games it scored more than 69.1 points.

Alabama State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, Alabama State scored 4.6 more points per game at home (66.3) than away (61.7).

The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.

Alabama State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).

Alabama State Upcoming Schedule