How to Watch Alabama State vs. Ole Miss on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) play the Alabama State Hornets (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama State Stats Insights
- The Hornets shot 37.7% from the field, 6.0% lower than the 43.7% the Rebels' opponents shot last season.
- Alabama State put together a 5-2 straight up record in games it shot higher than 43.7% from the field.
- The Hornets were the 117th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Rebels finished 48th.
- The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, 5.8 fewer points than the 69.1 the Rebels gave up.
- Alabama State put together a 5-3 record last season in games it scored more than 69.1 points.
Alabama State Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, Alabama State scored 4.6 more points per game at home (66.3) than away (61.7).
- The Hornets conceded fewer points at home (65.5 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.
- Alabama State drained more 3-pointers at home (6.1 per game) than on the road (5.8) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than on the road (31.9%).
Alabama State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Ole Miss
|-
|The Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/10/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|11/14/2023
|Oglethorpe
|-
|Dunn-Oliver Acadome
