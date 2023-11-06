Alabama State vs. Ole Miss: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 6
The Ole Miss Rebels go up against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET in the season opener for both teams. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Alabama State matchup in this article.
Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Ole Miss Moneyline
|Alabama State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Ole Miss (-24.5)
|134.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Ole Miss (-23.5)
|134.5
|-4000
|+1260
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Alabama State covered 12 times in 27 games with a spread last year.
- The Hornets did not cover the spread last year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 24.5-point underdogs.
- Ole Miss won 11 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 19 times.
- Rebels games hit the over 16 out of 30 times last season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.