Monday's contest between the Ole Miss Rebels (0-0) and Alabama State Hornets (0-0) matching up at The Pavilion at Ole Miss has a projected final score of 78-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ole Miss, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on November 6.

There is no line set for the game.

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Pavilion at Ole Miss

Alabama State vs. Ole Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Ole Miss 78, Alabama State 58

Spread & Total Prediction for Alabama State vs. Ole Miss

Computer Predicted Spread: Ole Miss (-19.5)

Ole Miss (-19.5) Computer Predicted Total: 135.7

Alabama State Performance Insights

Alabama State struggled to score points last year, ranking 14th-worst in college basketball with 63.3 points per game. It fared better on defense, ranking 254th by surrendering 72.6 points per contest.

The Hornets ranked fifth-worst in the country with 35.2 rebounds allowed per contest. Meanwhile, they pulled down 32.6 boards per game (117th-ranked in college basketball).

When it comes to assists, Alabama State averaged only 9.9 per contest (sixth-worst in college basketball).

The Hornets committed 12.7 turnovers per game (265th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.3 turnovers per contest (238th-ranked).

The Hornets made 6.0 three-pointers per game (315th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while owning a 31.1% three-point percentage (329th-ranked).

Alabama State ceded 7.0 threes per game (156th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 34.1% three-point percentage (205th-ranked).

Last year Alabama State took 67% two-pointers, accounting for 72.8% of the team's baskets. It shot 33% from three-point land (27.2% of the team's baskets).

