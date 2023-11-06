How to Watch the Alabama State vs. Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Alabama State Hornets play the Alabama Crimson Tide at Foster Auditorium on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 5:30 PM ET.
Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama State vs. Alabama 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up to opponents.
- When Alabama State allowed fewer than 70.0 points last season, it went 10-4.
- Last year, the 70.0 points per game the Crimson Tide scored were only 0.2 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (70.2).
- Alabama went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12.0% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
- The Hornets shot at a 38.0% clip from the field last season, 8.2 percentage points less than the 46.2% shooting opponents of the Crimson Tide averaged.
Alabama State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Alabama
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/9/2023
|@ Memphis
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
