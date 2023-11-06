How to Watch the Alabama vs. Alabama State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The Alabama Crimson Tide will begin their 2023-24 season against the Alabama State Hornets on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET.
Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network +
Alabama vs. Alabama State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Hornets put up an average of 63.3 points per game last year, just 2.9 more points than the 60.4 the Crimson Tide gave up.
- Alabama State went 10-4 last season when allowing fewer than 70 points.
- Last year, the 70 points per game the Crimson Tide averaged were just 0.2 fewer points than the Hornets gave up (70.2).
- Alabama went 10-3 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.
- Last season, the Crimson Tide had a 41.9% shooting percentage from the field, which was 12% lower than the 53.9% of shots the Hornets' opponents knocked down.
- The Hornets shot 38% from the field, 8.2% lower than the 46.2% the Crimson Tide's opponents shot last season.
Alabama Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Alabama State
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/10/2023
|Winthrop
|-
|Foster Auditorium
|11/12/2023
|Morehead State
|-
|Foster Auditorium
