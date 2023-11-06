Bogdan Bogdanovic's Atlanta Hawks hit the court versus the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8:00 PM ET on Monday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bogdanovic, in his previous game (November 4 win against the Pelicans), put up 10 points and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Bogdanovic, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bogdan Bogdanovic Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-122)

Over 11.5 (-122) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+114)

Looking to bet on one or more of Bogdanovic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Thunder conceded 116.4 points per contest last season, 19th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Thunder were last in the NBA last year, giving up 46.6 per game.

The Thunder were the 19th-ranked team in the league in assists allowed per game last season, at 25.9.

On defense, the Thunder gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bogdan Bogdanovic vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 34 20 4 4 4 1 1 12/5/2022 22 17 3 1 5 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.