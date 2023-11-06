Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dallas County Today - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Dallas County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Dallas County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Ellwood Christian Academy at Holy Spirit Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 6
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
