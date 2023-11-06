The Atlanta Hawks (4-2) hope to extend a four-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-3) on November 6, 2023 at Paycom Center. The contest airs on BSOK and BSSE.

Hawks vs. Thunder Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Thunder Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 49.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.9 percentage points higher than the Thunder have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Atlanta is 4-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Thunder are the worst rebounding team in the league, the Hawks rank seventh.

The Hawks' 122.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 116.7 the Thunder allow.

Atlanta has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 116.7 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks averaged 119.6 points per game at home last season, and 117.2 on the road.

At home, the Hawks conceded 117.4 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 118.9.

At home, the Hawks knocked down 10.7 triples per game last season, 0.1 fewer than they averaged on the road (10.8). Their 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (34.7%) than away (35.7%) as well.

