The UAB Blazers will begin their 2023-24 campaign matching up with the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET.

UAB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB vs. Alabama A&M 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 12.8 fewer points per game last year (56.8) than the Blazers allowed (69.6).

Alabama A&M had a 14-9 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Blazers put up were 9.6 more points than the Bulldogs allowed (61.3).

UAB went 12-9 last season when scoring more than 61.3 points.

UAB Schedule