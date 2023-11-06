The UAB Blazers (0-0) are favored by 4.5 points against the Bradley Braves (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.

UAB vs. Bradley Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Birmingham, Alabama Venue: Bartow Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UAB -4.5 140.5

UAB Betting Records & Stats

UAB and its opponents combined to score more than 140.5 points in 25 of 30 games last season.

UAB games had an average of 151.0 points last season, 10.5 more than the over/under for this game.

UAB went 14-16-0 ATS last season.

UAB was the moneyline favorite 27 total times last season. It went 21-6 in those games.

In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Blazers went 17-3 (85%).

Based on this game's moneyline, UAB has an implied win probability of 66.7%.

UAB vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 140.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UAB 25 83.3% 80.7 151.4 70.3 133 147.3 Bradley 12 40% 70.7 151.4 62.7 133 134.2

Additional UAB Insights & Trends

Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers averaged were 18.0 more points than the Braves allowed (62.7).

UAB had a 12-14 record against the spread and a 23-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.

UAB vs. Bradley Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UAB 14-16-0 9-11 20-10-0 Bradley 17-13-0 0-2 15-15-0

UAB vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UAB Bradley 17-2 Home Record 15-1 7-5 Away Record 8-5 6-7-0 Home ATS Record 11-2-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 78.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 66.2 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-8-0 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

