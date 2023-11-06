UAB vs. Bradley: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 6
The UAB Blazers (0-0) are favored by 4.5 points against the Bradley Braves (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The matchup airs on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 140.5 points.
UAB vs. Bradley Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-4.5
|140.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UAB Betting Records & Stats
- UAB and its opponents combined to score more than 140.5 points in 25 of 30 games last season.
- UAB games had an average of 151.0 points last season, 10.5 more than the over/under for this game.
- UAB went 14-16-0 ATS last season.
- UAB was the moneyline favorite 27 total times last season. It went 21-6 in those games.
- In games they played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -200 or shorter, the Blazers went 17-3 (85%).
- Based on this game's moneyline, UAB has an implied win probability of 66.7%.
UAB vs. Bradley Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 % of Games Over 140.5
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|25
|83.3%
|80.7
|151.4
|70.3
|133
|147.3
|Bradley
|12
|40%
|70.7
|151.4
|62.7
|133
|134.2
Additional UAB Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 80.7 points per game the Blazers averaged were 18.0 more points than the Braves allowed (62.7).
- UAB had a 12-14 record against the spread and a 23-7 record overall last season when putting up more than 62.7 points.
UAB vs. Bradley Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|14-16-0
|9-11
|20-10-0
|Bradley
|17-13-0
|0-2
|15-15-0
UAB vs. Bradley Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|Bradley
|17-2
|Home Record
|15-1
|7-5
|Away Record
|8-5
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|11-2-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|78.4
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|66.2
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-8-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-5-0
