The No. 20 Baylor Bears (0-0) face the Auburn Tigers (0-0) on Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at Sanford Sports Pentagon. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN.

Auburn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota TV: ESPN

Auburn Stats Insights

The Tigers shot 43.9% from the field last season, 1.5 percentage points lower than the 45.4% the Bears allowed to opponents.

In games Auburn shot higher than 45.4% from the field, it went 11-4 overall.

The Tigers were the 117th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bears ranked 283rd.

Last year, the Tigers averaged just 2.5 more points per game (72.8) than the Bears allowed (70.3).

Auburn had a 13-5 record last season when scoring more than 70.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison

Auburn put up 75.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged away from home (70.9).

The Tigers ceded 64.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 70.9 in road games.

At home, Auburn drained 0.2 fewer three-pointers per game (6.5) than away from home (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule