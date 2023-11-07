When the Nashville Predators take on the Calgary Flames on Tuesday at 9:00 PM ET, will Roman Josi light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +350 (Bet $10 to win $35.00 if he scores a goal)

Josi stats and insights

Josi has scored in two of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season versus the Flames.

On the power play, Josi has accumulated one goal and two assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 5.4% of them.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 40 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 13.9 hits and 13.9 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

ESPN+ and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

