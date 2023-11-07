Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Saint Clair County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Saint Clair County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Saint Clair County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clay-Chalkville High School at Springville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Springville, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Leeds High School at Victory Christian School
- Game Time: 8:15 PM CT on November 7
- Location: Pell City, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.