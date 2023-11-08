The Ohio Bobcats (0-0) face the Troy Trojans (1-0) as 8.5-point favorites on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's point total is set at 149.5.

Troy vs. Ohio Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Athens, Ohio

Athens, Ohio Venue: Convocation Center Ohio

Favorite Spread Over/Under Ohio -8.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Trojans Betting Records & Stats

Troy combined with its opponent to score more than 149.5 points in seven of 27 games last season.

Trojans contests last year had a 139.9-point average over/under, 9.6 fewer points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Trojans were 15-12-0 last season.

Troy was underdogs 10 times last season and won three of those games.

The Trojans entered three games last season as an underdog by +340 or more and were 1-2 in those contests.

The Trojans have a 22.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Troy vs. Ohio Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Games Over 149.5 2022-23 % of Games Over 149.5 2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio 17 58.6% 78.8 152 73.1 139.9 147.7 Troy 7 25.9% 73.2 152 66.8 139.9 137.1

Additional Troy Insights & Trends

The Trojans' 73.2 points per game last year were just 0.1 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up to opponents.

Troy went 6-3 against the spread and 11-4 overall when it scored more than 73.1 points last season.

Troy vs. Ohio Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio 16-13-0 7-3 17-12-0 Troy 15-12-0 3-1 14-13-0

Troy vs. Ohio Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio Troy 14-1 Home Record 11-3 4-11 Away Record 7-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 6-8-0 Away ATS Record 6-8-0 83.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.7 75.8 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-3-0 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-8-0

