Thursday's contest at Moby Arena has the Colorado State Rams (1-0) taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on November 9. Our computer prediction projects a 67-59 victory for Colorado State, who are favored by our model.

The Bulldogs' most recent game was a 70-63 loss to UAB on Monday.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama A&M vs. Colorado State Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Alabama A&M vs. Colorado State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 67, Alabama A&M 59

Alabama A&M Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs were outscored by 4.5 points per game last season (scoring 56.8 points per game to rank 326th in college basketball while allowing 61.3 per outing to rank 93rd in college basketball) and had a -131 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Alabama A&M scored 60.3 points per game in SWAC action, and 56.8 overall.

The Bulldogs averaged 62.7 points per game at home last season, and 53.1 away.

Alabama A&M gave up 58 points per game at home last season, and 63.4 on the road.

