How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The North Alabama Lions (1-0) go up against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Alabama A&M vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 44.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 0.1 percentage points lower than the Lions allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- Alabama A&M compiled a 9-4 straight up record in games it shot above 44.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs were the 283rd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Lions finished 309th.
- The Bulldogs' 69.6 points per game last year were just 4.7 fewer points than the 74.3 the Lions gave up to opponents.
- Alabama A&M went 6-6 last season when it scored more than 74.3 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison
- Alabama A&M put up more points at home (72.8 per game) than away (64.5) last season.
- The Bulldogs conceded 69.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.9 away.
- Alabama A&M sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than away (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2023
|@ North Alabama
|-
|Flowers Hall
|11/18/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ Auburn
|-
|Neville Arena
