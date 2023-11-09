The Colorado State Rams (1-0) play the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-1) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama A&M Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado TV: Stadium

Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SWAC Games

Alabama A&M vs. Colorado State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up an average of 56.8 points per game last year, 7.4 fewer points than the 64.2 the Rams gave up to opponents.

When Alabama A&M allowed fewer than 72.3 points last season, it went 14-9.

Last year, the Rams recorded 72.3 points per game, 11 more points than the 61.3 the Bulldogs allowed.

When Colorado State put up more than 61.3 points last season, it went 17-6.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama A&M Schedule