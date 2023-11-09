The Memphis Tigers (0-1) take on the Alabama State Hornets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023.

Alabama State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

Alabama State vs. Memphis 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Hornets' 63.3 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 61.2 the Tigers allowed to opponents.

When Alabama State allowed fewer than 67.4 points last season, it went 9-3.

Last year, the 67.4 points per game the Tigers averaged were only 2.8 fewer points than the Hornets allowed (70.2).

Memphis went 9-0 last season when scoring more than 70.2 points.

The Tigers shot 33.3% from the field last season, 20.6 percentage points lower than the 53.9% the Hornets allowed to opponents.

The Hornets shot at a 38% clip from the field last season, 8.9 percentage points below the 46.9% shooting opponents of the Tigers averaged.

