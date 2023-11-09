Southside-Gadsden High School will host Boaz High School in 5A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Boaz vs. S'side-Gadsden Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Marshall County Games This Week

Arab High School at Leeds High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Springville High School at Guntersville High School