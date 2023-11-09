High school football competition in Butler County, Alabama is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Madison County
  • Morgan County
  • Choctaw County
  • Barbour County
  • Macon County
  • Henry County
  • Escambia County
  • Houston County
  • Etowah County
  • Lamar County

    • Butler County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Auburn, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Keith Middle-High School at Georgiana School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Georgiana, AL
    • Conference: 1A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.