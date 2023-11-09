Demopolis High School will host Carroll High School in 5A action on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Carroll vs. Demopolis Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Demopolis, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marengo County Games This Week

Florala High School at Sweet Water High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Sweet Water, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Dale County Games This Week

Ariton High School at Highland Home High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Highland Home, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Goshen High School at G.W. Long High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Skipperville, AL
  • Conference: 2A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Notasulga, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

