In 1A action on Thursday, November 9, Wadley High School will host Cedar Bluff School at 7:00 PM CT.

Cedar Bluff vs. Wadley Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Wadley, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Wedowee, AL
  • Conference: 3A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Roanoke, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Centre, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Spring Garden, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

