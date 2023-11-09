In 1A action on Thursday, November 9, Wadley High School will host Cedar Bluff School at 7:00 PM CT.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cedar Bluff vs. Wadley Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Wadley, AL

Wadley, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Randolph County Games This Week

W.S. Neal High School at Randolph County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Wedowee, AL

Wedowee, AL Conference: 3A

3A How to Stream: Watch Here

St. Michael Catholic High School at Handley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Roanoke, AL

Roanoke, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School