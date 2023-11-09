Cherokee County High School will host Central High School - Florence in 4A play on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT.

Cen.-Florence vs. Cherokee County Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Cherokee County Games This Week

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wadley, AL

Wadley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Lauderdale County Games This Week

Florence High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Florence, AL

Florence, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Fayette County High School at Lauderdale County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Rogersville, AL

Rogersville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Oneonta High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Oneonta, AL

Oneonta, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Aliceville High School at Lexington High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Lexington, AL

Lexington, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shoals Christian School at Lynn High School