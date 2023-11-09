Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Cherokee County, Alabama this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Cherokee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Central High School - Florence at Cherokee County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Centre, AL

Centre, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Cedar Bluff School at Wadley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Wadley, AL

Wadley, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School