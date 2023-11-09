Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Colbert County High School vs. Winfield High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Colbert County High School is on the road versus Winfield High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.
Colbert County vs. Winfield Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Winfield, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Marion County Games This Week
Marion County High School at Hackleburg High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Hackleburg, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Colbert County Games This Week
Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fultondale High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
