Colbert County High School is on the road versus Winfield High School on Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, in 3A action.

Colbert County vs. Winfield Game Information

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
  • Location: Winfield, AL
  • Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Marion County Games This Week

Marion County High School at Hackleburg High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
  • Location: Hackleburg, AL
  • Conference: 1A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Colbert County Games This Week

Pinson Valley High School at Muscle Shoals High School

  • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Fultondale High School at Deshler High School

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
  • Location: Tuscumbia, AL
  • Conference: 4A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

