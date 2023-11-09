Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Covington County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Covington County, Alabama this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Covington County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Opp High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Sipsey Valley High School at Andalusia High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Florala High School at Sweet Water High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Sweet Water, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southside-Selma High School at Straughn High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Andalusia, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
