De'Andre Hunter and his Atlanta Hawks teammates will take on the Orlando Magic on Thursday at 9:30 PM ET.

Hunter put up eight points in his previous game, which ended in a 126-117 loss versus the Thunder.

With prop bets available for Hunter, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

De'Andre Hunter Prop Bets vs. the Magic

Points Prop: Over 13.5 (-106)

Over 13.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-118)

Magic 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Magic were 15th in the league last year, giving up 114.0 points per game.

The Magic gave up 42.0 rebounds on average last year, seventh in the NBA.

The Magic gave up 25.9 assists per contest last season (19th in the NBA).

Allowing 13.0 made three-pointers per game last season, the Magic were 25th in the league in that category.

De'Andre Hunter vs. the Magic

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/19/2022 36 16 4 2 3 0 1 12/14/2022 38 25 6 3 4 0 0 11/30/2022 7 2 0 0 0 0 0 10/21/2022 33 12 6 1 1 0 0

