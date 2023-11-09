Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got the information.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Saint Clair County High School at Sardis High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Sardis City, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
