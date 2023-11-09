Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Etowah County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Etowah County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.
Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Etowah High School at West Morgan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Trinity, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Southside, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Spring Garden, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West End High School at Fyffe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Fyffe, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Gadsden, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
