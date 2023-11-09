Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Etowah County, Alabama? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Etowah High School at West Morgan High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School