There is a game between 4A teams in Trinity, AL on Thursday, November 9 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with West Morgan High School hosting Etowah High School.

Etowah vs. West Morgan Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Trinity, AL

Trinity, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Morgan County Games This Week

Vestavia Hills High School at Austin High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 10

6:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Center Point High School at Hartselle High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 10

6:30 PM CT on November 10 Location: Hartselle, AL

Hartselle, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Priceville High School at Dora High School

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: DORA, AL

DORA, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Winterboro High School at Decatur High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Decatur, AL

Decatur, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Etowah County Games This Week

Boaz High School at Southside-Gadsden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Southside, AL

Southside, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Spring Garden High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Spring Garden, AL

Spring Garden, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

West End High School at Fyffe High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Fyffe, AL

Fyffe, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Gardendale High School at Gadsden City High School