Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Jackson County, Alabama today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jackson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Skyline High School at Section High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Albertville High School at Scottsboro High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Scottsboro, AL

Scottsboro, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Section High School at Lindsay Lane Christian Academy