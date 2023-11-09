Searching for how to watch high school basketball games in Jefferson County, Alabama today? We've got what you need.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Jefferson County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Jefferson Christian Academy at Leeds High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Leeds, AL

Leeds, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hartselle High School at Briarwood Christian School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Stanhope Elmore High School at Spain Park High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 9

6:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Holy Family Cristo Rey Catholic High School at Cornerstone Schools of Alabama

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Bessemer City High School at Gardendale High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Gardendale, AL

Gardendale, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Central High School - Tuscaloosa at Hoover High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Hoover, AL

Hoover, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hueytown High School at Wenonah High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Vestavia Hills High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Oxford High School at Oak Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 9

7:30 PM CT on November 9 Location: Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Woodlawn High School at Parker High School