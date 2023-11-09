Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Lee County, Alabama this week. Details on how to stream all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

    • Lee County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Autauga Academy at Glenwood School

    • Game Time: 7:50 PM ET on November 9
    • Location: Smiths Station, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Fort Dale Academy at Lee-Scott Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Auburn, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Beauregard High School at Gulf Shores High School

    • Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Gulf Shores, AL
    • Conference: 5A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

