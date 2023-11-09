If you live in Macon County, Alabama and like to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Macon County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Notasulga High School at Millry High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Millry, AL

Millry, AL Conference: 1A

1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10

6:45 PM CT on November 10 Location: Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa, AL Conference: 4A

4A How to Stream: Watch Here

Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School