If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Montgomery County, Alabama this week, we've got what you need below.

    • Montgomery County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Alexander City, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Opp High School at Saint James School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Homewood High School at Pike Road High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pike Road, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Pisgah, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Montgomery, AL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Alabama Christian Academy at Houston Academy

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Dothan, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

