The North Alabama Lions (1-0) face the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

North Alabama Stats Insights

The Lions shot 45.8% from the field last season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% the Bulldogs allowed to opponents.

In games North Alabama shot higher than 42.4% from the field, it went 15-5 overall.

The Lions were the 229th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bulldogs ranked 283rd.

Last year, the Lions recorded only 3.2 more points per game (74.1) than the Bulldogs allowed (70.9).

When North Alabama put up more than 70.9 points last season, it went 14-4.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

North Alabama put up 81.8 points per game at home last year. In road games, it averaged 69.8 points per contest.

The Lions surrendered 68.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.6 fewer points than they allowed on the road (78.8).

Looking at three-pointers, North Alabama performed better at home last year, making 9.1 three-pointers per game with a 41.1% three-point percentage, compared to 6.7 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule