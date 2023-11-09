Thursday's contest at Flowers Hall has the North Alabama Lions (1-0) taking on the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (0-0) at 8:00 PM (on November 9). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for North Alabama, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Florence, Alabama

Florence, Alabama Venue: Flowers Hall

North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 74, Alabama A&M 70

Spread & Total Prediction for North Alabama vs. Alabama A&M

Computer Predicted Spread: North Alabama (-3.4)

North Alabama (-3.4) Computer Predicted Total: 143.7

North Alabama Performance Insights

North Alabama was 119th in the country in points scored (74.1 per game) and 297th in points allowed (74.3) last year.

With 31.1 rebounds per game and 32.5 rebounds conceded, the Lions were 229th and 275th in the country, respectively, last season.

Last season North Alabama was ranked 304th in college basketball in assists with 11.5 per game.

The Lions made 7.6 3-pointers per game and shot 37.0% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 149th and 36th, respectively, in college basketball.

North Alabama gave up 8.0 3-pointers per game and conceded 36.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 277th and 331st, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, the Lions attempted 35% of their shots from behind the 3-point line, and 65% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.3% of the Lions' buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.7% were 2-pointers.

