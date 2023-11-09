Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Notasulga High School vs. Millry High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a clash between 1A teams in Millry, AL on Thursday, November 9 (beginning at 7:00 PM CT), with Millry High School hosting Notasulga High School.
Notasulga vs. Millry Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Millry, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Washington County Games This Week
The Calhoun High School at Leroy High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Leroy, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Macon County Games This Week
Booker T. Washington High School at American Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Tuscaloosa, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wicksburg High School at Reeltown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Notasulga, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
