Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pickens County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Pickens County, Alabama this week, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Pickens County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Phil Campbell High School at Gordo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Gordo, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Pickens County High School at Addison High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Addison, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aliceville High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Lexington, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
