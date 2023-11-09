Predators vs. Jets Injury Report Today - November 9
Currently, the Nashville Predators (5-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Cody Glass
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Ryan McDonagh
|D
|Questionable
|Lower Body
|Luke Schenn
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Out
|Ankle
|Gabriel Vilardi
|C
|Out
|Knee
Predators vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
- Arena: Canada Life Centre
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators have 34 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.
- Nashville concedes three goals per game (36 total), which ranks 16th in the league.
- They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.
Jets Season Insights
- Winnipeg's 41 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
- Its +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.
Predators vs. Jets Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Jets (-145)
|Predators (+120)
|6
