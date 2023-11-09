Currently, the Nashville Predators (5-7) have three players on the injury report for their matchup against the Winnipeg Jets (6-4-2) at Canada Life Centre on Thursday, November 9 at 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Cody Glass C Out Lower Body
Ryan McDonagh D Questionable Lower Body
Luke Schenn D Out Lower Body

Winnipeg Jets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Ville Heinola D Out Ankle
Gabriel Vilardi C Out Knee

Predators vs. Jets Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Winnipeg, Manitoba
  • Arena: Canada Life Centre

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators have 34 goals this season (2.8 per game), 21st in the NHL.
  • Nashville concedes three goals per game (36 total), which ranks 16th in the league.
  • They have the 20th-ranked goal differential in the league at -2.

Jets Season Insights

  • Winnipeg's 41 total goals (3.4 per game) rank ninth in the league.
  • Its +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Predators vs. Jets Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Jets (-145) Predators (+120) 6

