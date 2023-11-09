Alabama High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Shelby County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Indian Springs School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Pelham, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Thompson High School at Prattville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chelsea High School at Vestavia Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
