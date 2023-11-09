Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Shelby County, Alabama today. Info on how to stream all of the action can be located below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Shelby County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Westminster School at Oak Mountain at Indian Springs School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 9

6:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Pelham, AL

Pelham, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson High School at Prattville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Chelsea High School at Vestavia Hills High School