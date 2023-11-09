Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Tallapoosa County, Alabama this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Alabama This Week

  • Franklin County
  • Saint Clair County
  • Clay County
  • Madison County
  • Jefferson County
  • Dallas County
  • Chilton County
  • Macon County
  • Cullman County
  • Morgan County

    • Tallapoosa County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
    • Location: Alexander City, AL
    • Conference: 6A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Dadeville High School at Thomasville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Thomasville, AL
    • Conference: 3A
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.