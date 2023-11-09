Tyson Barrie and the Nashville Predators will meet the Winnipeg Jets at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, at Canada Life Centre. Prop bets for Barrie are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Tyson Barrie vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Barrie Season Stats Insights

Barrie has averaged 19:49 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +1).

Barrie has yet to score a goal this season through 12 games played.

In four of 12 games this year, Barrie has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Barrie has posted an assist in a game four times this year in 12 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Barrie goes over his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Barrie going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Barrie Stats vs. the Jets

On defense, the Jets are allowing 40 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 15th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 12 Games 3 5 Points 1 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 1

