Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Vincent Middle-High School vs. Clarke County High School Game - November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is a clash between 2A teams in Grove Hill, AL on Thursday, November 9 (kicking off at 7:00 PM CT), with Clarke County High School hosting Vincent Middle-High School.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Vincent vs. Clarke County Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Grove Hill, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Clarke County Games This Week
Jackson Academy at Lowndes Academy
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Lowndesboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dadeville High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Thomasville, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Shelby County Games This Week
Florence High School at Thompson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alabaster, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shelby County High School at Eufaula High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Eufaula, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wetumpka High School at Helena High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Helena, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
