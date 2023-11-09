Alabama High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Walker County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:11 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Walker County, Alabama, then there is some important info you need to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Walker County, Alabama High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Oakman High School at Mars Hill Bible School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Florence, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Priceville High School at Dora High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on November 10
- Location: DORA, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corner High School at Randolph School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
