On Thursday, November 9 at 7:00 PM CT, Helena High School will host Wetumpka High School in a game between 6A teams.

Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Wetumpka vs. Helena Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, November 9

Thursday, November 9 Game Time: 7:00 PM CT

7:00 PM CT Location: Helena, AL

Helena, AL Live Stream: Watch Here

Other Shelby County Games This Week

Vincent Middle-High School at Clarke County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Grove Hill, AL

Grove Hill, AL Conference: 2A

2A How to Stream: Watch Here

Florence High School at Thompson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Alabaster, AL

Alabaster, AL Conference: 7A

7A How to Stream: Watch Here

Shelby County High School at Eufaula High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9

7:00 PM CT on November 9 Location: Eufaula, AL

Eufaula, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Other Elmore County Games This Week

Headland High School at Holtville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10

7:00 PM CT on November 10 Location: Deatsville, AL

Deatsville, AL Conference: 5A

5A How to Stream: Watch Here

Elmore County High School at Faith Academy