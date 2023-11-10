Alabama High School Football: How to Stream the Alabama Christian Academy vs. Houston Academy Game - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
There is a game between 3A teams in Dothan, AL on Friday, November 10 (starting at 7:00 PM CT), with Houston Academy hosting Alabama Christian Academy.
Follow high school football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Alabama Chr. vs. Houston Academy Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Live Stream: Watch Here
Other Houston County Games This Week
Providence Christian School at Trinity Presbyterian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dothan High School at Mary G. Montgomery High School
- Game Time: 6:55 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Semmes, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Other Montgomery County Games This Week
Lanier High School at Benjamin Russell High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Alexander City, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Opp High School at Saint James School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 9
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Homewood High School at Pike Road High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pike Road, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pleasant Valley High School at Pisgah High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Pisgah, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Blocton High School at Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
- Location: Montgomery, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
